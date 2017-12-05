Below are a few items we selected to feature in our 2018 Holiday Gift Guide. This year, our focus is on family fun. We particularly love that no batteries required for any of this year’s favorites!!

We loved this first item because the Holidays are precious time for families, a time when childhood memories are made. One guest who can make Holiday 2017 even better is My Gnome On The Roam who arrives in a packed suitcase. Everyone around the table can partake in new and exciting kid-friendly adventures without leaving the neighborhood! Even better, make him a part of your 2018 resolutions to spend more quality time together!! Dedicate 15 minutes to putting the digital distractions away and have a family adventure with your gnome, write down your experiences in the special journal which comes in a cute suitcase along with your gnome, My Gnome on the Roam ® book and magic pen. Let your child decorate the gnome, you can check out the exclusive adventure app with ideas for 15 minute adventures for busy families!! The Gnome Suticase Kit is for ages 3+ and retails for $29.97 and is available online at MyGnomeOnTheRoam.com and at independent toy & gift stores.

Our next selection can also be used for some family together time or for an older child that loves to create! We received a Herb Garden Kit from Perfect Craft™ from Skullduggery. This kit allows kids to make their own pot, and then decorate it and plant an herb garden. What I love is that it comes with enough materials to make two pots (so parents can do one with their kid, or a child can make two or enjoy creating with a friend! Perfect Craft™ from Skullduggery comes in four different kits including the Herb Garden Kit, the Flower Garden Kit, Alphabet Casting Kit and the Heart Keepsake Box Kit. The best part is that kids will have a functional piece of art after the project is completed. Each kit includes everything to complete the projects including molds, paint, paint brushes, stencils and seeds. $19.99; www.skullduggery.com/craft-kits/perfect-craft/.

Games are always a great way to connect, it’s no wonder that classic grid games like chess or Chinese checkers are endearing and enduring. It looks simple, but it never is. You only have to go from “here” to “there” but it takes a player with better strategy to win. There’s a brand new game for competitive players from toymaker Identity Games. Make a space on the toy shelf for Crozzit ($19.99), the 18-step game that comes with a telling tag line, the game you always almost win! Don’t tell the kids but the benefits of playing Crozzit are much more than bragging rights over a sibling or best buddy. Young brains get a good workout while sitting at the kitchen table. Board games help children develop logic and reasoning skills, improve critical thinking and boost spatial reasoning. Basic skills like paying attention and the ability to concentrate and focus are lifelong habits that can be nurtured in a round or two of Crozzit. The judges at Creative Child agree—they just award Crozzit Game of the Year! For ages 8+ for a memorable time with a sibling, friend or even a parent! Available on Amazon.com.

This year we had many wonderful books and products for kids ages baby to teen. If you are looking for more ideas visit our Reviews and Give Away blogs for more great pics from 2017. Have a wonderful Holiday Season and Happy and Healthy 2018!!