March is often the peak of the Gray Whale migration, with large numbers of whales including mother and calves passing the Palos Verdes coastline. Come out and celebrate with a free family friendly festival on the ground of the Point Vicente Interpretive Center! Although the event and parking is free and most activities are free, it is always a good idea to bring a little cash as there is a charge for the bounce house, food and snacks.

“Whale of a Day” is a festival celebrating the migration of the Pacific Gray Whale from its summer feeding grounds in the Bering and Chuchki Seas in Alaska to the winter breeding and calving grounds in Baja California. Migration viewing takes place December through April along the California South Bay coastline.

The 2017 Whale of a Day Celebration will be held on Saturday, March 11, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The event is free to the public. The celebration is sponsored jointly by members of Los Serenos de Point Vicente and the City of Rancho Palos Verdes. The event will be held on the main grounds of the Point Vicente Interpretive Center at 31501 Palos Verdes Drive West. Free parking is available at the Rancho Palos Verdes City Hall located at 30940 Hawthorne Blvd. with a free shuttle bus service to PVIC.

There are activities for children ~ face painting, children’s crafts, small children’s games ~ all at no charge. There are also exhibits, craft and food vendors and a raffle drawing.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please call (310) 544-5260 or visit www.losserenos.org/woad.htm.